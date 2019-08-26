Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Southern by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $641,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $985,625.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 172,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

