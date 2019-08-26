Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,060 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cerner were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,279,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 266,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.46. 92,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Argus upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 244,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $16,938,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,268. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.