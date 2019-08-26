Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 7,500 Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Funko were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth about $7,293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 58,400.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $426,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. 14,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,803. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Funko Inc has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $154,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 119,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,699,611.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,803,599 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,069 in the last 90 days. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

