Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 975 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 257.9% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 112,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 81,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. 3,916,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,777,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $230.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

