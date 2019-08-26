Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $22.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 250,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $24.96.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,170.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.