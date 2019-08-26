Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $13.09. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 457 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 144,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 2nd quarter worth $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.