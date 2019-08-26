Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $154.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00253685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01296007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00094521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

