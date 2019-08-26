IOStoken (IOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Binance and BitMax. IOStoken has a total market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.04969314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOStoken is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOStoken is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Coineal, ABCC, CoinBene, Bitkub, WazirX, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Zebpay, Huobi, Koinex, BitMart, Livecoin, Bitrue, Upbit, Binance, IDAX, HitBTC, DDEX, DigiFinex, OKEx, Cobinhood, BigONE, CoinZest, IDEX, BitMax, Bithumb, GOPAX, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Vebitcoin, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

