IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Gate.io and Binance. IoTeX has a market cap of $20.33 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coineal, Bgogo, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

