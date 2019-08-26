iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,919,680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $318,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.71.

