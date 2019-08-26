iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.24, 3,114 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) by 205.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.