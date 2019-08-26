iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Position Lowered by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up about 1.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.48. 85,405 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16.

