iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,449,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,550,000 after purchasing an additional 210,743 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 867,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,285,000 after purchasing an additional 459,794 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 654,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 225,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.72. 403,399 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.