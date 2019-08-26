iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,483,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 634% from the previous session’s volume of 202,056 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

