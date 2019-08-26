iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Stake Decreased by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned 1.60% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.38. 4,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,697. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

