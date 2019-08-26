iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Reduced by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.51. 63,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

