iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,206. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

