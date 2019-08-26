iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. 7,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,309. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $92.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

