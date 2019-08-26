iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $687,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373,267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,589,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,788,000 after acquiring an additional 818,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,209,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,504,000 after acquiring an additional 728,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 295,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.79.

