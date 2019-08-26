iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.33. 32,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

