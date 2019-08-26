iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Lowered by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.