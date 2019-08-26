Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading Up 17.8%

Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX) shares were up 17.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), approximately 10,850,476 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 74,096% from the average daily volume of 14,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

In other Itaconix news, insider James Joseph Barber bought 721,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,218.18 ($9,431.83).

Itaconix plc designs and manufactures specialty polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix DSP and Itaconix CHT water conditioners for binding calcium, magnesium, and other polycationic ions in consumer, industrial, and agricultural applications; Itaconix VELASOFT, a water soluble polymer; Itaconix ZINADOR, a water soluble odor neutralizer; Itaconix XDP, a water soluble polymer mineral dispersant; ITACONIX TSI, a water soluble polymer threshold scale inhibitor; and ITACONIX BIOBIND, a waterborne polymer used in coating formulations as binders.

