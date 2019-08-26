Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.77

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 53345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRN. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 51.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

