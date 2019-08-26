IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 33,681 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,739,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IZEA. ValuEngine upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

