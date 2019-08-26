Jabodon PT Co. Buys 17,418 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Jabodon PT Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises about 2.5% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $592,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,288,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,954,962.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $29,007,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,382,205. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 124,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,315. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

