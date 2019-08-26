Jabodon PT Co. Grows Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Jabodon PT Co. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 65.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Trinity Industries comprises approximately 2.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 22.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 673,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. 419,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 108,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,512.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

