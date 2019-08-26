Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $105.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Jack in the Box and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a sell rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $16,786,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $48,391.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,347 shares of company stock worth $3,320,063 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,264,000 after buying an additional 143,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 193.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 51.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after buying an additional 290,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 69.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after buying an additional 267,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.