JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.06 ($36.11).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEC shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €25.04 ($29.12). 83,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.72.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

