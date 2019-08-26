Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) a $320.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.90.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $282.77. 2,004,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,013 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 10.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 96.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

