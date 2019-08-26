Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) a $16.00 Price Target

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been given a $16.00 target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

NXGN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $76,583.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,004 shares of company stock worth $364,819. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 493.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

