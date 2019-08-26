Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91, approximately 2,891 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,480% from the average daily volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

