JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JST. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOST Werke has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.20 ($54.88).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

ETR:JST opened at €27.05 ($31.45) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $403.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €24.15 ($28.08) and a 52-week high of €39.05 ($45.41).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.