JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) a $90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LYFT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $51.21. 7,043,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. LYFT has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 830,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after buying an additional 330,800 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,858,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

