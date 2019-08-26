JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $343.81 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,103,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $343,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 120.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 408.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,407. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

