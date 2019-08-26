JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 91.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $460,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 49,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 848,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 276,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,929 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.43. 216,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

