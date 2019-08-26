JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 125,667 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.55% of SVB Financial Group worth $413,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 137.6% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.61. 103,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,917. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $332.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total value of $80,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,547 shares of company stock worth $1,189,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

