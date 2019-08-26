Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) Trading 1.3% Higher

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 4,699,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of $773.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.38.

In other news, insider Priyank Thapliyal acquired 23,497,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$6,814,323.43 ($4,832,853.50).

Jupiter Mines Company Profile (ASX:JMS)

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

