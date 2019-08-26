Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.65

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and traded as high as $32.55. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $314.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $129.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.