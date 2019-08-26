Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $13.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

K stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.68. 106,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,090. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $5,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $34,578,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $1,430,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109,393 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 320,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

