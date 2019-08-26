KeyCorp Reiterates $180.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.14. 8,972,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,498,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $25,851.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,802 shares of company stock worth $45,891,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 495,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

