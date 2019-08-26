Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEYS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

