Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

LMT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.57. 25,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,135. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $386.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

