Keystone Financial Group Buys 398 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,337,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after acquiring an additional 470,781 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,905,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,531,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,751,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,548. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average of $112.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

