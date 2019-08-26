Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $414,682,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,459,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,282,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.12. The stock had a trading volume of 234,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,380. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

