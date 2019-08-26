Kin (KIN) Price Down 46.4% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Mercatox, CoinFalcon and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinFalcon, IDEX, OTCBTC, DDEX, Allbit, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Stellarport, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.