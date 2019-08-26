KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KKR. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $25.46 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.65.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 165,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

