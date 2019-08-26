KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Down 6.3%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.79, approximately 525,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 156,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

KLXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $908,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 33,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $384,206.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 230,821 shares of company stock worth $2,893,817. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $10,796,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $9,248,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $7,441,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $3,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

