Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143,724 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 7.29% of Kornit Digital worth $93,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 751,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

