L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given a $30.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a $30.00 price objective by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on L Brands to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. 10,242,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,846. L Brands has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in L Brands by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in L Brands by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.