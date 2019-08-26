L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Set at $16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been given a $16.00 target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of L Brands to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

LB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 551,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,778. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. L Brands has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in L Brands by 65.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in L Brands by 360.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

